Norma Drayton

New Ellenton - Norma LeVora Drayton, daughter of Norman L. and Mary F. Drayton Mobley, departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Dothan, Alabama.

Norma was preceded in death by her father; while leaving to cherish her memory: her mother Mary F. Drayton-Mobley; sister, Shandra R. Drayton (Eddie) Bryant; nephews: Charles Dante Thomas and Daniel James Drayton-Martin; a godson, Tony Butler; other siblings, Janice, Marie, Angie, Lester, Vernon, Bruce, Nairobi, Geneva, Judy, Antwan and Louis. Norma briefly became a loving foster mother for three years to Jayall and Tymra.

Funeral services will be held 12 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist, (Viewing 11-12 PM) 130 Independent Blvd, Aiken, SC with Rev. C.A. Scott, Pastor, Rev. Joseph Cook, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 6-7 PM on Friday.

Friends may call the residence of her mother, 304 Sabre Ave, New Ellenton, SC or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809 @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.

