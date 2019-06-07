Norma Drayton
New Ellenton - Funeral services for Norma LeVora Drayton will be held 12 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist, (Viewing 11-12 PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 6-7 PM Today.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in remembrance of Norma Drayton.
Friends may call the residence of her mother, 304 Sabra Ave, New Ellenton, SC or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809 @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Today.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 7, 2019