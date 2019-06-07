Norma Drayton

  • "My heart is truly saddened to hear of your passing. You..."
    - Brittany Gibbs
  • "My deepest sympathy for your loss. There are no words that..."
    - Patricia Chavis
  • "I was very sad to hear of Norma's passing. She was kind..."
    - Phil French
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Chapel in New Ellenton
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist
130 Independent Blvd
Aiken, SC
Norma Drayton
New Ellenton - Funeral services for Norma LeVora Drayton will be held 12 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist, (Viewing 11-12 PM). Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Chapel in New Ellenton from 6-7 PM Today.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in remembrance of Norma Drayton.
Friends may call the residence of her mother, 304 Sabra Ave, New Ellenton, SC or JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809 @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Today.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 7, 2019
