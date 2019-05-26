Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Nichols Snipes

AIKEN - Norma Nichols Snipes, age 95, died May 22, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was born July 24, 1923, to the late Rufus Olind Nichols and the late Carrie Mae Watkins Nichols in Greenville, SC where she lived most of her life and raised her family. She was predeceased by her husband, James William Snipes, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, a brother and two sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Jean Snipes Gallman and husband, Bill of Aiken, SC; four sons, James Nichols Snipes and wife, Ann, and Gregory John Snipes and wife, Nancy of Greenville, SC, David William Snipes and wife Diana of Jacksonville, Florida, Christopher Albert Snipes and wife, Carole of Easley, SC, and sister Ann Stephens of Greenville. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She thought they all were wonderful and beautiful!

Norma, or "Granny" as she was called, was a woman of many talents including cooking, quilting, sewing and all types of needle work. She enjoyed her exercise tapes, Tai Chi, water aerobics, walking and feeding her family. During her middle years she decided to take art lessons and became quite an accomplished painter, leaving many of her works to be enjoyed by others.

Five years ago, she moved to Aiken and made many new friends at Hitchcock Place. Her family would like to thank all the staff and residents there for all they did to make those years fun, meaningful and comfortable. They would also like to thank the staff at Aiken Regional Medical Centers for their wonderful care during the last three days of her life.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. Inurnment will be in Greenville, S.C at a later date. If you desire, she would be honored by a contribution to the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens Street, Aiken, SC, 29801.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

Visit the online guestbook at

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com



Norma Nichols SnipesAIKEN - Norma Nichols Snipes, age 95, died May 22, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She was born July 24, 1923, to the late Rufus Olind Nichols and the late Carrie Mae Watkins Nichols in Greenville, SC where she lived most of her life and raised her family. She was predeceased by her husband, James William Snipes, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, a brother and two sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Jean Snipes Gallman and husband, Bill of Aiken, SC; four sons, James Nichols Snipes and wife, Ann, and Gregory John Snipes and wife, Nancy of Greenville, SC, David William Snipes and wife Diana of Jacksonville, Florida, Christopher Albert Snipes and wife, Carole of Easley, SC, and sister Ann Stephens of Greenville. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She thought they all were wonderful and beautiful!Norma, or "Granny" as she was called, was a woman of many talents including cooking, quilting, sewing and all types of needle work. She enjoyed her exercise tapes, Tai Chi, water aerobics, walking and feeding her family. During her middle years she decided to take art lessons and became quite an accomplished painter, leaving many of her works to be enjoyed by others.Five years ago, she moved to Aiken and made many new friends at Hitchcock Place. Her family would like to thank all the staff and residents there for all they did to make those years fun, meaningful and comfortable. They would also like to thank the staff at Aiken Regional Medical Centers for their wonderful care during the last three days of her life.At her request, there will be no funeral service. Inurnment will be in Greenville, S.C at a later date. If you desire, she would be honored by a contribution to the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens Street, Aiken, SC, 29801.SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SCVisit the online guestbook at Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close