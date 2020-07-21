1/1
Norris T. Halstead
1928 - 2020
Norris T. Halstead
Williston - Norris Tillman Halstead, 92, of Williston, SC passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born in Notomine, WV, Norris was a son of the late Augustus and Julia Forbess Halstead and was married to the late Gloria Murrill Halstead. He retired as an engineer from IBM Corporation and was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served during WWII.
Survivors include his daughters Gina (Richard) Stoehr and Gale Taber all of Orlando, FL; sons Bruce Erwin (Julie) Halstead of Liberty, TX and Jeffrey Wayne (Kim) Halstead of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a brother Amon Samples of Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by a sister Taz Miller and brothers Howard "Pinky" Halstead and Phillip Halstead.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
