Odell Mack Odom
Mineola, N.Y. - Odell Mack Odom, 77, of Westbury, NY entered into eternal rest on April 9, 2020 in Mineola, NY.
Odell graduated from Martha Schofield High School in 1961 and served in the United States Marines for six years. He was the pastor of Zion Baptist in Port Washington for over five years and the owner of Odom & Sons Trucking Company for 40 years. At the time of his demise he was an Elder at Truth Center Ministries International, Port Washington, NY.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael Lorenzo Odom and siblings Mable Odom, David Lee Odom, Ella Odom Walker and Ethel Ree Odom.
Survivors include his wife - Mamie Ruth Myrick Odom, Westbury, NY; son, Timothy Leon-David (Brenda) Odom , Westbury, NY; three granddaughters: Cidney Michelle Odom, Hempstead, NY; Eboni Celeste and Samaris Olivia Odom, Westbury, NY; two great grands: Adonis and Mila Warrington, Hempstead, NY; daughter-in-law, Patrice Williams Odom Theobald, Hempstead, NY; five brothers: Alfornia Odom Sr and Leroy (Barbara) Odom both of Aiken, SC; Ernest (Sandra) Odom, Columbia, SC; James Odom, Ellenwood, GA; Usey "Joe" (Debra) Odom, Richmond VA; three sisters: Doretha Floyd, Aleatha (Rev. James B.) Moody both of Aiken, SC; Luecenine "Lucy" Weaver, Roosevelt, NY; one sister-in-law, Annie R Odom, New Ellenton, SC; one brother-in-law, John D. Walker, Augusta, Goddaughter: Tara Lyons McGregor, Evans, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial will be announced at a later date.
JACKSON BROOKS CHAPEL,
606 Main St., New Ellenton, South Carolina, 29809, 803-649-6123

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
