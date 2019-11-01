Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Send Flowers Obituary

Ola Damron Metts

New Ellenton - Entered into rest Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Mrs. Ola Damron Metts, age 75. Mrs. Metts was the beloved wife of 55 years to Mr. James Emory Metts, New Ellenton, SC and a daughter of the late Mr. Ola Damron and the late Mrs. Bertha Collins Damron. Mrs. Metts was a native of Matewan, West Virginia and had made Aiken County her home since 1963. She worked in retail shops through out the years in Aiken County and was the co-owner of 2 Sister's Station in Aiken. Mrs. Metts was a life long member of the Church of Christ. Mrs. Metts was a big supporter of the Silver Bluff High School Band Boosters and an avid Clemson Tigers football fan. Additional survivors include one son, James William "Bill" Metts, Murrells Inlet; one daughter, Angela (David) Brandner, Aiken; one brother, Roy (Linda) Damron, White Pine, TN; one sister, Rebecca Christian, New Ellenton; two grand children, Callie Metts, and Jamie Metts. Mrs. Metts was also predeceased by one brother, William "Bill-Bo" Estill Damron. In lieu of flowers the family has ask that donations be made to the East Side Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 273, New Ellenton, SC 29809. A private service and burial will take place at a later date. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 13, 2019

