Olin DeWitt Casey
AIKEN - Olin DeWitt Casey, age 84, entered into rest Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence.
Olin was born August 31, 1934 in Enoree, SC to the late Freeman and Mary Casey. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps and moved to Aiken in 1960. Olin spent his career with Owens Coring Fiberglass and was a member of Redds Branch Baptist Church where he was a deacon, worked with the youth, and enjoyed playing softball. He was a very active person and enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables, and spending time at the beach with his family. He was highly regarded as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, Olin was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elaine Casey; a son, Mark Casey; two sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Daryl Kelly, Mansfield, GA; his grandson, Matt Casey, Aiken, SC; two sisters, Ginny Laorenza, Aiken, SC and Janet Casey, Enoree, SC; and his daughter-in-law, Denise Casey, Aiken, SC.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Redds Branch Baptist Church followed by the funeral at 11 am at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Redds Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 390 Redds Branch Rd, Aiken, SC 29801 or the , PO Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 28, 2019