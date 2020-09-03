1/
Ollie Henson
AIKEN - Doting mother and grandmother Ollie Tipton Henson, widow of the late Clifford E. Henson, died August 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Patricia H. Emrich, of Ellijay, GA, Betty H. Whitley, Aiken, SC, and Jennifer H. Burke, also of Aiken. Additional survivors include grandsons Arthur Emrich, III, Emory Emrich (Beth), Keil Emrich (Wendy), Britt Whitley, and Clifford Whitley; great grandchildren Connor Whitley, Jacob Emrich, and Katherine Emrich; and her beloved dog Tippy.
Born in West Virginia, she was a long-time resident of Aiken. An accomplished seamstress and furniture refinisher long before DIY was popular, Mrs. Henson took pride in her homemaking skills and in caring for her family. She was famous among those close to her for her Bourbon Balls, a Christmas tradition. For many years her Saturdays were spent "junking" with her daughters.
Able to make friends easily, she had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She also loved to sing, and could often be heard singing as she went about her daily routine. Partial to hymns, one of her true favorites was "Amazing Grace." She also frequently sang "You Are My Sunshine," and was sometimes joined by her daughters in a song and dance routine, collapsing at the end in happy laughter.
Her later years were spent at Shadow Oaks, where she loved to sing with the staff, all of whom her family wishes to sincerely thank for their loving care and support.
A member of Hillview Baptist Church, she was for many years an active member of the Ruby Dennis Sunday School Class where she had many friends.
She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held at Graniteville Cemetery on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am, led by Pastor Mike McAlpin of Hillview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Napier Funeral Home is in charge of Funeral Arrangements.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Graniteville Cemetery
