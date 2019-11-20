Oma "Austin" Willing
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Oma "Austin" Willing, age 85, will take place 2:00 pm on Thursday November 21 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Masters officiating. Interment will follow at Aiken Memorial Park. Mr. Willing was the beloved husband of the late Mrs. Betty Barton Willing and the son of the late Mr. Joseph Willing and the late Mrs. Mogene Powell Willing. He was a native and a lifelong resident of Aiken and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Mr. Willing loved hunting, fishing, and playing with his grandchildren. He also loved doing outdoor maintenance such as raking leaves and cutting the grass with his push mower. Additional survivors include: one son: Alan (Brenda) Willing, Aiken; two daughters Ann (Allen) Seigler, Aiken and Tammy (Louis) Visnyai, Aiken; five grandchildren Valerie Zielinski, Chris Seigler, Allison Visnyai, Jake Ramsey, and Emilee Beaudrot; and four great grandchildren. Mr. Willing was loved by his family and will be surely missed. A visitation will take place from 5-7 pm on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019