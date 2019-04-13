Oneil Wingard
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oneil Wingard.
SPRINGFIELD - Mr. Oneil Wingard, 71, of 2579 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC died April 9, 2019.
Visitation for Mr. Oneil Wingard will be held on Saturday, April 13, 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Funeral services will be held 2:30, on Sunday April 14, Sardis Baptist Church, Salley, SC. Burial will be in the church's cemetery
Friends may call at the home of Maurice and Tye Stroman, 557 Stroman Lane Springfield, SC and Fulmer's Funeral Home.
Fulmer's Funeral Home
3339 Surrey Race Rd
Springfield, SC 29146
(803) 258-3397
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 13, 2019