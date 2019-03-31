Opal "Moe" Filler
AIKEN - Opal "Moe" Filler, 93, father of Dr. David (Sharon) Filler passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Benton House.
He leaves to treasure his memories his granddaughters Terese Filler (Summerville, SC) and Lisa (Jon) Nesbitt (Florence, SC), along with great granddaughters Addison and Amelia Nesbitt.
A memorial service will be held later in Moe's hometown of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 220-0728
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 31, 2019