Otis Bivens
Windsor - A family graveside service for Otis C. Bivens, 69, of Windsor, SC will be held at one o'clock p.m., Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Windsor Cemetery with the Reverends James Parker and Allen Bodiford officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Official Folk Funeral Home-livestream Facebook page. We will be following the CDC guide lines for everyone's safety. Memorial contributions may be sent in Otis's memory to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, # 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Otis passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Charleston, SC, he was a son of the late Christopher Bivens and Virginia Dean Newton Smith. He was of the Baptist faith and was a heavy equipment operator for the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking out and making bar-b-que.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Kathy W. Bivens of the home; his step-daughter Shannon (Greg) Smith-Thompson of Goosecreek; step-sons Sean Smith, Brent Smith and Chad Smith all of Windsor; brothers Eugene (Betty) Bivens of Windsor, Wheeler Bivens of Charleston, Herbert (Jenny Mae) Smith of Windsor, Donald (Lora) Smith of Windsor, Ronald (Eileen) Smith of Windsor; step-grandchildren Jesse, Emma, Blaze, Phoenix, Raya, Desiree, Cody, Dylan and April; four step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 1 to May 13, 2020.