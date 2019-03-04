Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Otis Bulldawg Jack Prince. View Sign

Otis Prince 'Bulldawg Jack'

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Mr. Otis Jack Prince, 74, of Augusta, GA, "Bulldawg Jack", as he preferred to be called, entered into rest peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

A lifelong resident of the CSRA, he was a son of the late Otis F. and Dollie Arrington Prince. He as a former Truck driver and Convenience Store Clerk. He was member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and was the world's biggest DAWG fan.

In addition to his parents, family members include his children, Heather Prince and her children, Derrick Gilbert, Javon Gibson and Alana Antley, Atlanta, GA; son, Corey Prince and his family, Austin, TX; brother and his wife, Chad and Cheryl Prince, North Augusta, SC and a niece and her husband, Stacy and Dale Mayson and their son, Levi, Graniteville, SC.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, beginning at noon at Clearwater First Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1 o'clock. Pastor John Bolin will officiate. In accordance with his wishes, Jack will be cremated following the service.

If so desired, memorials may be made to Clearwater First Baptist Church (

Friends are welcome to call at the home of Dale and Stacy Mayson.

Visit

3464 Jefferson Davis Highway

Graniteville , SC 29829

