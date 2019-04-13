Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen Frederick Herron. View Sign

Owen Frederick Herron

AIKEN - Owen Frederick Herron, Sr, 88, passed Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence in Aiken.

A native and life-long resident of Aiken, he was a son of the late John Frederick Marshal Herron and the late Nancy Elizabeth Higginbottom Herron.

He served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Graniteville Company and retired from the Aiken County School District. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Aiken Ward.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Marie Norsworthy (Dink) of Windsor, Janice Smathers (Jimmy) of Warrenville, Brenda Padget of Ward and Debbie Hubbs of Aiken; a son Anthony Mark Herron (Rhonda) of Aiken; 3 sisters, Barbra P. Britt, Lottie R. Snipes and Mary Ann Lynes; and a brother, Heber T. Herron, all of Aiken; 4 step sons, Rodney Ready (Lucy), Todd Ready, Carrey Ready and Bud Ready, all of Aiken; 25 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Minnie Lou Vansant Herron; his second wife, Carrey Well Smith Herron and a son, Owen F. "Freddie" Herron, Jr.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening, April 14th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Monday afternoon, April 15th at 2 o'clock at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Aiken Ward. Entombment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Hospice, 690 Medical Park Dr., Ste. 400, Aiken, SC 29801.

