Pamela Young
AIKEN - Ms. Pamela Young, 52, of 6 Nancy Lane, entered into rest October 6, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Ms. Young was a member of the Lotts Grove Baptist Church, Johnston, SC.
Survivors include one daughter, Ashli Young, Aiken; one sister, Tenecka (Nelson) Young-Dorn, Edgefield; one brother, Roosevelt (Janet) Young III, Edgefield; 2 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Ashli Young, 109 D Fairway Ridge, Aiken.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 8, 2019