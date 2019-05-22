Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat B. Gainey. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



WILLISTON - Funeral services for Patricia Barbieri "Pat" Gainey, 83, of Williston, SC, will be held at one o'clock p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with Father Gregory B. Wilson and Reverend John O'Cain officiating; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Wednesday, May 22nd at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given in Pat's memory to: CSRA Parkinson Support Group, ATTN: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer, 3740 Pebble Beach Dr., Martinez, GA 30907. Mrs. Pat passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Born in Vineland, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John B. Barbieri and Agatha Van Steyn Barbieri. Before moving to SC, the family operated a Flower Farm in Vineland, NJ and after moving to SC she worked at the family owned Flower Farm in Bluffton, SC. She was a legal secretary in the Family Court System and attended St. Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church in Aiken. She dedicated her life to loving and caring for her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, working in her yard and watching the hummingbirds.

Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, William "Billy" Gainey, Jr. of the home; sons, Dean (Connie) Gainey of Neeses, Mike (Karen) Gainey, Rick (Deena) Gainey, Jeep (Dawne) Gainey, Phil (Kym) Gainey all of Williston, Daniel (Meredith) Gainey of Aiken; sister, Barbara Riggs of Aiken; brothers John (Maxie) Barbieri of Orangeburg, Robert (Donna) Barbieri of St. Louis, MO, Richard (Mary) Barbieri of Miami, FL; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea Roy and a brother, Teddy Barbieri.

The family would like to thank the caretakers, Rose, Amber, Teresa, and the personnel from Trinity Hospice for the genuine care and love they have shown to Mrs. Pat.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.

