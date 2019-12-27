|
Patience Terrell
AIKEN - Mrs. Patience Terrell, 97, of 322 Main Dr, entered into rest December 26, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be in Joliet, IL and Minor-Morris Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Terrell was a member of Jacksonville Baptist Church, Graniteville.
Survivors include six daughters, Ruth Smith, Queens,NY, Maxine Terrell, Aiken, Magnolia Terrell, Country Club Hills, IL, Daisy (Clyde) Johnson, Rhoadesville, VA, Regina Beatty, Joliet, IL, & Mildred (William) Holmes, Davenport, FL; three sons, Curtis (Nancy) Terrell Jr, Bolling Brook, IL, Conley (Pamela) Terrell, Romeoville, IL, & Delaine Terrell (Shasta Mobley) North Augusta; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 27, 2019