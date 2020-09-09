1/1
Patricia Anderson "Pat" Parrish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia 'Pat' Anderson Parrish
GASTONIA, N.C. - Patricia "Pat" Anderson Parrish, 72, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born in Aiken County, South Carolina on January 2, 1948, Pat was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Anderson and Cleo Whittle Anderson. She retired from the Gaston County Sheriff's Department in 2013 and was an avid gardener who dearly loved taking care of her flowers, plants, and birds. She was skilled at many things including sewing, woodworking and home improvement projects.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marion Charles "Charlie" Parrish; siblings, Nancy Anderson Edwards, Randy Wayne Anderson, Loree Anderson Hughes, Lilly Kate Anderson Callahan, Lucille Anderson Jackson, Catherine Anderson Mixon, Faye Reed, and Sadie Anderson Laws.
Survivors include daughter, Trishia Ann Stone and husband, John Stone; daughter, Sharmin Lynn Cannon and fiance;, David Coffey; brother, Robert Leo Anderson and sister-in-law, Pamela; grandchildren, Alan Cannon III, Ethan Stone, Andrew Cannon, Everett Stone, Zachary Cannon, Elliott Stone, Jamie Parrish Green and husband, Brandon.
Family and friends of Pat Parrish are invited to attend her visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home of Bessemer City.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia with Pastor Josh Baker officiating.
To offer condolences, please visit
www.siskbutler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved