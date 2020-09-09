Patricia 'Pat' Anderson ParrishGASTONIA, N.C. - Patricia "Pat" Anderson Parrish, 72, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.Born in Aiken County, South Carolina on January 2, 1948, Pat was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Anderson and Cleo Whittle Anderson. She retired from the Gaston County Sheriff's Department in 2013 and was an avid gardener who dearly loved taking care of her flowers, plants, and birds. She was skilled at many things including sewing, woodworking and home improvement projects.In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marion Charles "Charlie" Parrish; siblings, Nancy Anderson Edwards, Randy Wayne Anderson, Loree Anderson Hughes, Lilly Kate Anderson Callahan, Lucille Anderson Jackson, Catherine Anderson Mixon, Faye Reed, and Sadie Anderson Laws.Survivors include daughter, Trishia Ann Stone and husband, John Stone; daughter, Sharmin Lynn Cannon and fiance;, David Coffey; brother, Robert Leo Anderson and sister-in-law, Pamela; grandchildren, Alan Cannon III, Ethan Stone, Andrew Cannon, Everett Stone, Zachary Cannon, Elliott Stone, Jamie Parrish Green and husband, Brandon.Family and friends of Pat Parrish are invited to attend her visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home of Bessemer City.A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia with Pastor Josh Baker officiating.To offer condolences, please visit