Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Pitka. View Sign Service Information John M. Oakey and Son Funeral and Cremation Service 305 Roanoke Boulevard Salem , VA 24153 (540)-389-5441 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Pitka

Rocky Mount, VA - Patricia Ann Connelly Pitka left this earth surrounded by her family, on September 30, 2019. "Nada", as she was affectionately known, was born in Lynchburg, Va. on November 15, 1944, to the late William Hatcher Connelly and Catherine Ellen Wooldridge Connelly. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by the father of her six children, Stephen Harold Kennedy.

Nada is survived by her soulmate, William Frederick "Papa Bill" Pitka who was by her side to the end to comfort and care for her. She is also survived by her children and their families; Catherine Blair Kennedy and her children, Lawrence Alexander Allen and Colleen Elizabeth Kennedy; Elizabeth Kennedy Macher and her husband, Richard Henry Macher and their children, Madison Ann Macher and Richard Harrison Macher; Heather Kennedy Miano and her husband, Michael Anthony Miano, and their children, Morgan Concetta Miano, Anthony Stephen Miano, and Catherine Alexandra Miano; Stephen Harold Kennedy, Jr, and his wife, Sarah Beimler Kennedy, and their children, Stephen Harold Kennedy, III, Lillian Ann Kennedy, Clare Elizabeth Amend, and Matthew Alexander Amend; Brennan Kennedy Poling and her husband, Richard Milo Poling, and their child, Jacob Lee Poling; and William Joseph Hatcher Kennedy.

She was the oldest of five children, Ellen Lucky, Beth Fauber, Bill Connelly, and Carrie Walker. Nada graduated from Virginia Intermont College's nursing program and went on to be a Registered Nurse for some 22 years in Lynchburg. Following her marriage to Papa Bill, they became leading influencers in Lynchburg in holistic and new age spiritual living, opening a bookstore and community gathering place for those searching for more. Papa Bill and Nada subsequently moved to North Augusta, SC, where they created an oasis in the woods. Countless memories were created by the welcoming embrace of Nada and Papa Bill, and their home was a treasured retreat to both family and friends, and to the myriad of dogs and cats coming into their care.

Nada was a kind, encouraging, and nurturing mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Not only was she a mother to six, she was also "Mommy Ann" to dozens of children, including her beloved nieces, nephews, and the countless children coming into her care. The impact of her spirit and her spunk will always be with us.

The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Va., where a memorial service was conducted at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Alex Richardson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

Patricia Ann PitkaRocky Mount, VA - Patricia Ann Connelly Pitka left this earth surrounded by her family, on September 30, 2019. "Nada", as she was affectionately known, was born in Lynchburg, Va. on November 15, 1944, to the late William Hatcher Connelly and Catherine Ellen Wooldridge Connelly. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by the father of her six children, Stephen Harold Kennedy.Nada is survived by her soulmate, William Frederick "Papa Bill" Pitka who was by her side to the end to comfort and care for her. She is also survived by her children and their families; Catherine Blair Kennedy and her children, Lawrence Alexander Allen and Colleen Elizabeth Kennedy; Elizabeth Kennedy Macher and her husband, Richard Henry Macher and their children, Madison Ann Macher and Richard Harrison Macher; Heather Kennedy Miano and her husband, Michael Anthony Miano, and their children, Morgan Concetta Miano, Anthony Stephen Miano, and Catherine Alexandra Miano; Stephen Harold Kennedy, Jr, and his wife, Sarah Beimler Kennedy, and their children, Stephen Harold Kennedy, III, Lillian Ann Kennedy, Clare Elizabeth Amend, and Matthew Alexander Amend; Brennan Kennedy Poling and her husband, Richard Milo Poling, and their child, Jacob Lee Poling; and William Joseph Hatcher Kennedy.She was the oldest of five children, Ellen Lucky, Beth Fauber, Bill Connelly, and Carrie Walker. Nada graduated from Virginia Intermont College's nursing program and went on to be a Registered Nurse for some 22 years in Lynchburg. Following her marriage to Papa Bill, they became leading influencers in Lynchburg in holistic and new age spiritual living, opening a bookstore and community gathering place for those searching for more. Papa Bill and Nada subsequently moved to North Augusta, SC, where they created an oasis in the woods. Countless memories were created by the welcoming embrace of Nada and Papa Bill, and their home was a treasured retreat to both family and friends, and to the myriad of dogs and cats coming into their care.Nada was a kind, encouraging, and nurturing mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Not only was she a mother to six, she was also "Mommy Ann" to dozens of children, including her beloved nieces, nephews, and the countless children coming into her care. The impact of her spirit and her spunk will always be with us.The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Va., where a memorial service was conducted at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Alex Richardson officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close