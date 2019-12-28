|
|
Patricia Arnold Scharling
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Patricia C. Scharling age 72, will be held 3:00 pm Sunday December 29, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church, New Ellenton, SC. with Rev. Jason Redd officiating. Interment will be private. Mrs. Scharling entered into rest at her residence Thursday December 26, 2019. She was a native of Charleston, SC and had made Aiken County her home for the past 3 Years coming from Sylvan, NC. Mrs. Scharling was the beloved wife of Mr. John Henry Scharling, Jr. and a daughter of the late Mr. John Fredrick Arnold and the late Mrs. Ethel Mae Padgett Arnold. Mrs. Scharling earned her Bachelors Degree in Social Work from East Carolina State University as well as her Masters Degree in Education from the University of North Texas. She was a retired Social Worker and Teacher having served as a foster care coordinator and a public school teacher for over 35 years in Texas and North Carolina. She volunteered at Christ Central in Aiken helping people achieve their GEDs. Mrs. Scharling was an active member of Corinth Baptist Church, New Ellenton where she taught Sunday School Class. Mrs. Scharling was a beautiful and bright woman that loved to read on her Kindle. Taking care of Scottish Terriers was her passion and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a great big sister. Additional survivors include: two sons, David Christopher Scharling, Charleston, SC, Scott and Polly Scharling, Naples, FL; one brother, Michael F. Arnold, Columbia, SC; one sister Karen Marie Arnold, Charleston, SC; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A visitation with the family will take place at the church Sanctuary following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Corinth Baptist Church in New Ellenton, SC. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY, AIKEN, SC, 29801. 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020