WAGENER - Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Gates Quattlebaum, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Mrs. Pat is the mother of Theresa W. (James) Altman of Lexington, Lawrence (Tamara) Waites of Bossier City, LA, and Lara (Todd) Carver. Robert Parry is her companion and best friend. Mrs. Pat is the grandmother of Larry Bolin, Jr., Frank (Jay) Bolin, and Michael (Tommy) Waites. She is the sister of Mary G. Salley and Robert "Bobby" (Alice) Gates of Edisto Beach, Jess (Abbie) Gates of Columbia, and the late George Gates, Jr.
Mrs. Pat worked at the Perry Post Office for many years and then at Kwik Karry for several years.
A private memorial service will be held with the family at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 5, 2019