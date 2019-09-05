Patricia Grover
Aiken - Ms. Patricia Harris Grover, age 64, entered into rest on Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She is survived by her son, Jarrod Devlin; stepson, Stephen Devlin; step daughter, Linda Holland; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Wallace, Sr. and Alene Bagwell Harris. Ms. Grover attended Christian Heritage Church in her earlier years and spent her life as a loving homemaker. She will be deeply missed by her family and all whose lives she touched. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday September 6th, 2019 at 3pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Padgett officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening September 5th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Stephen Devlin, Sherry Prothman, Michael Harris, Jr., and Wayne Pope. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 5, 2019