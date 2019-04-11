Obituary Guest Book View Sign



GREENVILLE, SC - Patricia H. Burleson, 91, passed away peacefully (after a brief illness) with family around her on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Ms. Burleson was the daughter of the late Thomas S. Hamilton and Madeline Herberger Hamilton.

She was raised in Queens, NY, and as a teen and young adult, she enjoyed her life in the big city.

She placed in a beauty contest, enjoyed socializing with friends, and working in the garment district. She married and lived in such far flung places as Albuquerque, NM, and Bitburg, Germany. She eventually settled in South Carolina where she spent most of her adult life. Pat raised her children in Aiken and was involved in many community activities. She enjoyed her retirement in Charleston and Greenville frequently visiting children and grandchildren. Patricia loved her adopted state, but still loved everything about her New York Heritage. One could easily find her listening to Frank Sinatra, and putting on her Brooklyn accent.

Known by her seven children, both tongue-in-cheek and with genuine affection, as "Mother Dear", she is survived by five sons, James W. Burch, Jr., of Blythewood, Robert H. Burch, of Greenville, Daniel J. Burch of Durham, NC, Thomas A. Burch of Chapin, and Marcus C. Burch of Simpsonville; two daughters, Susan E. Heffron of Mt. Pleasant, and Michelle B. Walker of Aiken. She was blessed with twenty grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Thomas Hamilton.

A Requiem Mass will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Aiken, SC. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Aiken, SC.

