Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Joyce Floyd Jones. View Sign

Patricia Joyce Floyd Jones

Aiken - Entered into rest Thursday March 21, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Patricia Joyce Floyd Jones, age 81. Mrs. Jones was a native of Graniteville, SC and had made Aiken County her home all her life. She was the wife of the late Mr. Jerry Owens, and a daughter of the late Mr. Marvin Floyd and the late Mrs. Bertha Martin Floyd. Mrs. Jones was a very hard worker all her life. No job to her was either too small nor too large. It spanned from cooking burgers /sandwiches at the "Old Aiken Hospital" Hospitality Shop to retiring from Pactiv as a packer. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, working her many flower beds, travelling, and watching westerns. Survivors include one son, David Owens, Aiken; three daughters, Belinda and Bill Reis, Louisville, KY, Lorraine and Mike Rothe, Aiken, Donna and Tony Carnes, Aiken; several nieces and nephews, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Margie Owens. Mrs. Jones was predeceased by one daughter, Jeri Owens, two sisters, Lucille Toole and Marvelle Kendrick. She was cremated by her wishes. The family has suggested that Memorials may be given to charities of one's choice. Please sign the online register at

www.colefuneralhomeinc.com



Patricia Joyce Floyd JonesAiken - Entered into rest Thursday March 21, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Patricia Joyce Floyd Jones, age 81. Mrs. Jones was a native of Graniteville, SC and had made Aiken County her home all her life. She was the wife of the late Mr. Jerry Owens, and a daughter of the late Mr. Marvin Floyd and the late Mrs. Bertha Martin Floyd. Mrs. Jones was a very hard worker all her life. No job to her was either too small nor too large. It spanned from cooking burgers /sandwiches at the "Old Aiken Hospital" Hospitality Shop to retiring from Pactiv as a packer. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, working her many flower beds, travelling, and watching westerns. Survivors include one son, David Owens, Aiken; three daughters, Belinda and Bill Reis, Louisville, KY, Lorraine and Mike Rothe, Aiken, Donna and Tony Carnes, Aiken; several nieces and nephews, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Margie Owens. Mrs. Jones was predeceased by one daughter, Jeri Owens, two sisters, Lucille Toole and Marvelle Kendrick. She was cremated by her wishes. The family has suggested that Memorials may be given to charities of one's choice. Please sign the online register at www.colefuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Cole Funeral Home

1544 University Pkwy

Aiken , SC 29801

803-648-7175 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close