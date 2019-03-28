Patricia Joyce Floyd Jones
Aiken - Entered into rest Thursday March 21, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Patricia Joyce Floyd Jones, age 81. Mrs. Jones was a native of Graniteville, SC and had made Aiken County her home all her life. She was the wife of the late Mr. Jerry Owens, and a daughter of the late Mr. Marvin Floyd and the late Mrs. Bertha Martin Floyd. Mrs. Jones was a very hard worker all her life. No job to her was either too small nor too large. It spanned from cooking burgers /sandwiches at the "Old Aiken Hospital" Hospitality Shop to retiring from Pactiv as a packer. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, working her many flower beds, travelling, and watching westerns. Survivors include one son, David Owens, Aiken; three daughters, Belinda and Bill Reis, Louisville, KY, Lorraine and Mike Rothe, Aiken, Donna and Tony Carnes, Aiken; several nieces and nephews, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Margie Owens. Mrs. Jones was predeceased by one daughter, Jeri Owens, two sisters, Lucille Toole and Marvelle Kendrick. She was cremated by her wishes. The family has suggested that Memorials may be given to charities of one's choice. Please sign the online register at www.colefuneralhomeinc.com
