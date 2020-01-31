|
Patricia Kitchings
AIKEN - Mrs. Patricia Coffey Kitchings, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Glen Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Anthony Smith, Neal Smith, Nicholas Willing, CJ Wendt, Alvin Boatwright and James Harris.
Born in Hayesville, NC, Mrs. Kitchings was a daughter of the late Ulysses and Jessie Roach Coffey. She spent her career as a machinist at ASCO and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her five children, Myra Jo (Harry) Smith, Aiken, Lisa (Van) Willing, Aiken; three sons, Michael Kitchings, Aiken, Eric Kitchings, Trenton, SC and Brad Kitchings of Aiken, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Priscilla (Donald) Wright, Vaucluse, SC Eunice (John) Reynolds, Vaucluse, Mary (Sam) Jordan, Aiken, Monroe (Jennie-deceased) Coffey, Walter (Lynn) Coffey and John Coffey all of Aiken.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kitchings was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Eric Kitchings.
Memorials made in Mrs. Kitchings' name may be directed to Bethel Baptist Church, 1127 Bethel Church Rd., Aiken, SC 29802.
A special thank you to our Kindred Hospice family, Becky Flowers, Liz Holbert, Lakeisha Davis and Chaplin's Linda and Drew.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 12, 2020