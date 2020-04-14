|
Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Martin
Aiken - Patricia "Pat" Haskell Martin of Aiken SC, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a year-long battle with inflammatory breast cancer and congestive heart failure at the age of 85.
Born Carolyn Patricia Haskell February 13, 1935, she was the oldest child of Tillie Belle Lightsey Haskell and Frank Haskell. She graduated Allendale-Fairfax High School where she was the editor of the high school yearbook and head cheerleader. She met her husband William Henry "Billy" Martin of Williston, SC and was married on August 1, 1953.They moved to North Augusta, SC in August 1960 where they made their home with their three children until moving to Aiken in 1992. Pat worked as an accountant for several businesses until she retired from Beech Island (Kimberly-Clark Corp) Credit Union at age 70, including Keith Whittle Insurance Company, Fallaw Construction Company, International Minerals and Chemicals, and Seaboard Coastline Railroad Credit Union. As a full-time career woman as well as wife, mother, daughter, and sister, she made many lifelong friends throughout her life.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, and her two brothers, Joe and Jerry Haskell.
She is survived by her sister, Loretta Haskell of Charleston, SC; her three children, Dr. Kathryn Martin and William Henry "Marty" (Kim) Martin, of North Augusta SC and her daughter, Patricia Joyce "Joy" (Michael) Stephenson of Graniteville SC; her five grandsons, Jason Alexander (Meredith McGee) Stroup, John Adam (Rebecca Best) Stroup; Thomas Andrew (Abby) Martin, Ryan Scott (Dr. Allison Kays) Martin, Zachery Long, and one great-grandson, Quinn Martin.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, a private burial service will be held.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude to the dedicated nurses of Kindred Hospice and the unwavering support of Trinity on Laurens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing. Cards and letters can be mailed to: Hatcher Funeral Home, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville SC 29829 or online at:
www.hatcherfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020