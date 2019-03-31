Patricia Nation
WINDSOR - Mrs. Patricia Gail Nation, age 74, entered into rest on Friday March 29th, 2019 at the Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Mr. William Thomas Nation, Jr.; sons, Alton (Becky) Spell, Glenn (Lisa) Spell; daughter, Shelly Marie (Kevin) Pollard, Natalie Kanaley; sister, Rosie Askew, of Texas; grandchildren, Jeremy Pollard, Kristina (Terry) Ransom, Candi (Jason) Barton, Seth Spell, Timothy Kanaley; and eleven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Shelly Edenfield. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 1:30pm at Windsor First Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Bernard officiating. The interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the time of the service. Pallbearers will be: Seth Spell, Terry Ransom, Jessie Lewallen, Michael Coggin, Hank Byers, Tommy Stevens and Chris Byers. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
