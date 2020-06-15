Patricia Owens

Patricia OwensAIKEN - Mrs. Patricia Annette James Fields Owens, 79, beloved wife of Harry H. Owens, Jr., passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.Born in Darlington, SC, Mrs. Owens was a daughter of the late Jack and Jaqueline Kinsey James. She was a loving wife and mother and cared deeply for all her extended family. In addition to being a Wife and Mother, Annette carried out the duties of various job positions over the course of her lifetime. She powered through various emotional and physical obstacles and performed every task before her with the utmost professionalism.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Owens is survived by her three children Debbie A. Haynes (Wilbur) of Elizabeth City, N.C., Robin M. Fields of North Augusta, S.C., Jacky A. Fields II of New Ellenton, S.C., 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her Step - Father Robert M. Harper, one great-grandchild Hannah Franklin, and beloved aunts and uncles.Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Green Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Al Branson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice.SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803