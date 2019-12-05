Home

Patricia "Patsy" Ramsey

Patricia "Patsy" Ramsey
North Augusta - Patricia "Patsy" Boyd Ramsey, age 76, beloved wife of the late James W. Ramsey, entered into rest on Monday December 1st, 2019. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday December 5th, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Doss officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019
