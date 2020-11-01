Patricia Stokes
Aiken - Patricia (Dannenhauer) Stokes, 82, a longtime resident of Murrysville, PA, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020, in Aiken, SC.
Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Stokes; mother of Timothy and Matthew; grandmother of Miranda, Sonja and Sophia; beloved life-long friend of cousin, Faye.
Born October 27, 1937 in Glassport, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Dannenhauer and Edith (Snyder) Dannenhauer. Pat graduated Valedictorian of Glassport High School in May 1955, and then from Robert Morris College in January 1957. She worked many years as an executive secretary for Westinghouse at Bettis Labs in Dravosburg, PA and Savannah River Plant in Aiken, SC.
Pat was very loyal to her Pittsburgh roots while living in Aiken, SC for the past 30 years. She enjoyed bridge with her local couple's bridge group and loved her cherished rescue dog Custer, who now lives with her son Matt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years.
Memorials may be made to Trinity on Laurens Retirement Community or St. John's United Methodist Church, both of Aiken, SC.
Patricia will be interred at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Jefferson Boro, PA at a later date.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803-649-6234) has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com