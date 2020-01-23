|
Patricia T. "Patti" Willing
AIKEN - A memorial service in honor of Patricia T. "Patti" Willing will be held at Aiken High School cafeteria at 7 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Patti passed away peacefully in her home on November 13, 2019. Sadly, no family members have been located.
To Patti, a former English teacher at Aiken High School, her family WAS Aiken High School. She loved her students as if they were her own children, and her colleagues as if they were her own family members. Patti devoted her life to education and retired after having taught for 43 years.
If Patti had only one important lesson to teach us all, I think that it would be that 'Every life is important.' Patti lived this belief, not just in her devotion to the education of her students, but also in her love for her animals. Patti saved the lives of many dogs by fostering or rescuing through the Aiken County SPCA.
The memorial service is open to anyone who knew Patti, including former students and colleagues. Please join us in celebrating the life and achievements of this truly remarkable woman.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020