Patrick Boardman


1926 - 2020
Patrick Boardman Obituary
Patrick Boardman
AIKEN - Patrick Talbot Boardman, 93, widower of Dorothy Boardman, passed away January 1, 2020.
Born December 27, 1926 in Enniscorne, Ireland, he was the son of the late John Joseph Talbot and Bride English Talbot. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 66 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Leslie Snowden of Aiken and his son, Patrick Talbot Boardman II of London, England.
No formal services will be held.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
