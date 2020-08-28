Patrick Jordan

Patrick JordanAiken - Patrick William Jordan, age 35, son of Julius William Jordan and Samantha Craig Boatwright and loving fiance;e of Renee Shike, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 24, 2020.In addition to his parents and fiance;e, he is survived by his daughter, Madelyn Grace Jordan; a brother, Travis William Jordan; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Elizabeth Craig and his paternal grandparents, Ronnie and Sylvia Jordan.He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was of the Christian faith. He was a self-employed carpenter by trade. He really enjoyed riding his dirt bike and playing disc golf. He was a loving son, father, brother and friend to many. He loved his family and friends with all his heart, and they in turn loved him just as much. He shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched. Death cannot destroy precious memories, and he shall live on forever in the hearts of his loved ones.A service, celebrating his life, will be held at Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, S.C. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jody Padgett officiating. The interment will follow at the Vaucluse Cemetery in Vaucluse, S.C. The Pallbearers will be Joseph Shultz, Matthew Baker, Shane Swanson, Swane Calicutt, Christopher Boatwright, Keith Fulmer and Cody Jordan. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of all arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at