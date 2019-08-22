Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Lloyd Mixon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pineview Baptist Church New Ellenton , SC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Pineview Baptist Church New Ellenton , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Lloyd Mixon

PLEASANT - Patrick Lloyd Mixon, 66, entered into rest with his loving sister Jill by his side, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Pineview Baptist Church of New Ellenton with Reverend William Eaves, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Born in Augusta, GA, Pat was a son of the late Johnny Lloyd and Maxine Beck Mixon. Pat grew up in the Talatha District, outside of New Ellenton. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as a child and was baptized at Foreman Memorial Church in New Ellenton. He was a graduate of Aiken High School where he played football and was given the nickname "Bullet". Pat went on to attend Middle Georgia State University - Cochran Campus.

Pat retired after 23 years of service from Savannah River Site as a Power Operator. He enjoyed fishing and sports. His two favorite bands were Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and The Moody Blues. Pat was a devoted father to both of his children. He loved spending time with them, especially at the beach.

Survivors include a daughter, Haley Mixon of Beaufort, SC; a brother, Michael (Bonnie) Mixon of Beech Island, SC; a sister, Jill (Bob) Ferguson of Gastonia, NC.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Justin Lloyd Mixon of New Ellenton, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 157, New Ellenton, SC 29809.

Pat's online register may be signed at

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Patrick Lloyd MixonPLEASANT - Patrick Lloyd Mixon, 66, entered into rest with his loving sister Jill by his side, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Pineview Baptist Church of New Ellenton with Reverend William Eaves, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Born in Augusta, GA, Pat was a son of the late Johnny Lloyd and Maxine Beck Mixon. Pat grew up in the Talatha District, outside of New Ellenton. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as a child and was baptized at Foreman Memorial Church in New Ellenton. He was a graduate of Aiken High School where he played football and was given the nickname "Bullet". Pat went on to attend Middle Georgia State University - Cochran Campus.Pat retired after 23 years of service from Savannah River Site as a Power Operator. He enjoyed fishing and sports. His two favorite bands were Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and The Moody Blues. Pat was a devoted father to both of his children. He loved spending time with them, especially at the beach.Survivors include a daughter, Haley Mixon of Beaufort, SC; a brother, Michael (Bonnie) Mixon of Beech Island, SC; a sister, Jill (Bob) Ferguson of Gastonia, NC.Pat was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Justin Lloyd Mixon of New Ellenton, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pineview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 157, New Ellenton, SC 29809.Pat's online register may be signed at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close