Patrick Slattery
GRANITEVILLE - Patrick Laurence Slattery, age 75, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Slattery was born April 24, 1944 in Charleston Co., SC to the late Patrick Anthony Slattery and the late Marguerite Morris Slattery. He was a graduate of Clemson University and retired from the Federal Government having worked with the Department of Defense on the USS Sam Houston and George Washington out of Charleston, SC, the Department of Energy as a diplomat in the Vienna International Centre, and the State of Tennessee's Environment and Conservation Department.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Janice Hurt Slattery; three daughters, Susan Marie Slattery, Jan Elizabeth Cherry (Trooper) and Emerald Leigh Slattery; a son, Patrick Jeffrey Slattery; two sisters, Helen Mellette (William) and Katherine Collins (Steve); and several grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Slattery was preceded in death by a sister, Joan.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 ().
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Slattery family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 12, 2019