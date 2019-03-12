Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patti H. Bracco. View Sign

Patti H. Bracco

Aiken - PATTI ANN HART BRACCO, 60, beloved wife of Thomas E. Bracco, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Augusta, GA, Patti was a daughter of the late Charles David and Barbara Ann Dowis Hart. She grew up in Jackson, SC and was a teacher's aide at J. D. Lever Middle School.

Survivors, in addition to her husband Tom, include two sons, Jonathan T. Bracco (April), Jeremy Bracco (Fiancee Morgan Leschak), all of Aiken; four grandchildren, Camden and Tucker Bracco, Landen Bracco, Carlie Courtney; two godchildren, Bryan Lowman, Toni Lowman. In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Marie King.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening March 13th from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Thursday morning, March 14th at 10 o'clock at the funeral home with The Rev. Charles Jenkins officiating. Private interment will follow in the family cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Yonce, Chase Cato, Chad Cato, Chuck Jones, Matt Schaub, Steve Stephenson, Claudio DelFabro, Bryan Lowman.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ( ).

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

