Paul Busbee

WARRENVILLE - Mr. Paul G. Busbee, age 68, beloved husband to Mrs. Lila Parrish Busbee, entered into rest on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at his home. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Brian (Chelsea) Busbee, Joshua Busbee; daughter, Dorothy (Donald Brantley) Busbee; brother, Roger Green; sisters, Pearl Collum, Linda Green, Kellie Williamson, Martha Waldrup, Elsie Proctor; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a special niece Shannon Tice. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elzie Green and Thelma Busbee; son, Paul Busbee, Jr.; and brother, Ford Green. Mr. Busbee was a very loving father, grandfather and Uncle. He loved Nascar, riding motorcycles and driving trucks. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 2:30pm at Faith Holiness Church in Clearwater, SC with the Rev. Floyd Hutto officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Becky Flowers of Kindred Hospice for her compassionate care of Mr. Busbee. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



