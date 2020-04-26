Home

Aiken - Mr. Paul Cohen passed away on April 21, 2020. Paul was a native New Yorker but lived happily in Aiken for the past 11 years where he practiced accounting and taxes. His kindness and professionalism will be greatly missed by friends and clients alike. He is survived by his wife, Susi, daughter Lori, son Bodhi and brother, Herbert. There will be a private family service later this year. Donations should be made to FOTAS (Friends of the Animal Shelter) at P.O. Box 2207, Aiken SC 29802.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 26, 2020
