Paul C. Ealy, Jr
AIKEN - Funeral services for Paul Culbreath Ealy, Jr. who passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at his home will be held 1pm Saturday April 27, 2019 at C.A. Reid Memorial Chapel, Augusta, GA (Viewing from 12-12:45pm) with Rev. John Dingle, Pastor. Burial will follow at Union Baptist Church cemetery in Barnwell, SC. Paul leaves to cherish his memory: Mother-Mary W. Ealy of Aiken, SC. Sisters, Wanda Ealy, Melissa Ealy, Juliette Reed, Elizabeth Reed, all of Aiken, SC. Vivian (Herman) Dicks, Williston, SC. Tara (Rodney) Johnson, North Augusta, SC. Denise (Leander) Brown, Greensboro, NC. Diane (Joseph) Johnson, Sierra Vista, AZ. Brother, Lanard (Patricia) Ealy, of Aiken, SC. The family is accepting visitors at the residence of Mary Ealy at 146 Million Ave. Aiken, SC (Dry Branch Community) or call 803-652-2369. Viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 1-7.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 26, 2019