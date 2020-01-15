|
|
Paul Leibstein
Aiken - Paul Leibstein, age 67, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Husband of 45 years to Nancy Leibstein (nee Siedlecki); father of Guy Leibstein (Chrissie) & Russell Leibstein (Jennifer); grandfather to Benjamin, Emilie, Chloe, & Arya; brother to Leah Leibstein. Family to sit Shiva at their residence Thursday, January 16 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, January 17 from 12:00 - 5:00 pm. Memorials in his honor to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020