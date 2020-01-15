Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Shiva
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
their residence
Shiva
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
their residence
Paul Leibstein
Paul Leibstein

Paul Leibstein

Paul Leibstein Obituary
Paul Leibstein
Aiken - Paul Leibstein, age 67, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Husband of 45 years to Nancy Leibstein (nee Siedlecki); father of Guy Leibstein (Chrissie) & Russell Leibstein (Jennifer); grandfather to Benjamin, Emilie, Chloe, & Arya; brother to Leah Leibstein. Family to sit Shiva at their residence Thursday, January 16 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday, January 17 from 12:00 - 5:00 pm. Memorials in his honor to one's favorite charity.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020
