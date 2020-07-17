Paul Timothy Toole
AIKEN - Paul Timothy Toole, 62, of Aiken, South Carolina went home to be with Jesus on July 13, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith Toole; daughter, Jaselyn Toole; brothers, John Phillip Toole (Cindy) and David Mark Toole; sister, Nancy Christine Stroble (Mike).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mattie Lucille and Fabius Toole Jr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 3pm at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.
