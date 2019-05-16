Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul W. Dickson, Jr.

Aiken - Paul W. Dickson, Jr., 87, much loved husband of Eleanor A. Dickson passed away at his home in Aiken, South Carolina on May 14, 2019.

Paul was born in Sharon, Pa. September 14, 1931 to Elizabeth Ella Trevethon and Paul Wesley Dickson. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona and attended Tucson Senior High School. He continued his education at the University of Arizona earning a BS in Metallurgical Engineering and an MS in Science in 1954. He later earned a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics at North Carolina State.

He was proud to have been an Eagle Scout and served eight years in the Air Force reaching the rank of Captain. Paul had a very inquisitive mind, always asking why, always wanting to fully understand.

He was a Fellow in the American Nuclear Society in which he was active for 58 years. Paul, also, belonged to many honorary societies. He loved the Arizona desert and earned money for college by working in the copper mines.

Paul had a 35-year career with Westinghouse Electric Corp in Pittsburgh, Oak Ridge and Savannah River.

After retiring, Paul played duplicate bridge reaching the level of Gold Life Master. He was dedicated to the game and became a bridge teacher and director for the ACBL.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, Eleanor, Paul is survived by a son Paul W. Dickson (Susan Fitzgerald); two daughters Gretchen Dickson and Heather Klassen (Vernon Klassen) and three grandchildren; Rosemary Pack, Sennen Klassen and TressWilliams. He was predeceased by his sisters Lois, Millie and Jean. Many nieces and nephews survive, special ones in his heart were Kathylee Thureson and Myra Parkhurst.

Paul's son will see to his burial in the military section of South Lawn Memorial Park, Tucson, Arizona where he will await Eleanor.

