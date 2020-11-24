1/1
Paula Gregg
Warrenville - Mrs. Paula Ann Gregg, age 66, entered into eternal rest on Saturday November 21st, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband Randy Gregg; and sister, Faye Odom (Billy) Knight. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Marvin Cobb and Loretta Babb Cobb; brothers, Raymond Odom, Marvin Paul Cobb, Anthony Troy Cobb; and sister, Judy Odom Black. She attended the Full Gospel Redemption Center in Langley and loved the Lord with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday November 25th, 2020 at 3pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Chris Williams officiating. The interment will immediately follow. The family will receive friends on Tuesday Evening November 24th, 2020 from 6-8pm at Napier Funeral Home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 24 to Dec. 2, 2020.
