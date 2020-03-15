|
|
Pauline Joseph
AIKEN - Mrs. Pauline Nissley Joseph, 90, beloved wife of J. Walter Joseph, Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Shellhouse Funeral Home on Hayne Ave in Aiken.
Born in Manheim, PA, Mrs. Joseph was a daughter of the late Roy M. and Katherine Shue Nissley. She earned a Bachelors's degree in Education from Elizabethtown College. Mrs. Joseph taught for many years with the Aiken County Public School System, most recently at Byrd Elementary School in Graniteville.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Joseph leaves behind her two children, J. Walter (Mary Beth Reed) Joseph III, Snellville, GA; Catherine (Donald E.) Gould, Mint Hill, NC; grandchildren, Nicholas Schuyler Joseph, Hally (Danny) Spiller, Courtney (Kevin Ray) Gould, Megan (Adam Reed) Gould.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Hossler.
Paula left a legacy of love. Holding hands with Walt as they wandered around town set a good example for everyone. When friends and family are asked to remember her, love is the most common word used. For many years she taught kindergarten at Byrd school. Even now, former students thank her for her influence and fond memories. Paula and Walt, her companion of sixty-seven years, enjoyed ballroom dancing for many of those years, with their latest excursion just two weeks ago. Travel has also been a large part of her life experience; enjoying cruises and trips to Europe, Alaska, Japan, China, and many other places with Walt. In later years, she was happiest in her house. She loved watching the birds and flowers in the back yard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the SRS Heritage Foundation, PO Box 2226, Aiken, SC 29802.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 25, 2020