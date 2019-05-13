Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearline Harrison. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Pearline Harrison

GRANITEVILLE - Pearline Smoak Harrison, age 85, of Graniteville, S.C., entered into eternal rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Friday, May 10, 2019. She is survived by sons, Charles Randy (Sheila) Koon and Michael (Dorothy Ann) Owen; a stepdaughter, Abigail Gibbs; brothers, Steve Smoak and Lamar Smoak; a sister, Nina Lanier and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dad, Owen Smoak and her husband, Charles Durant Koon. She was born in Metter, Georgia but has lived most of her life in Aiken County, S.C. She was of the Baptist Faith. During her working years she was a secretary with Babcock-Wilcox Company. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family with all her heart. She enjoyed visiting Hilton Head and eating seafood. She shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 85 years that God granted her on this earth. Death is not the end, as she has just made that great transition to her new Heavenly home, where all is joy and peace in a land of endless tomorrows. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Vollie Gibbs officiating. The interment will follow at the Warrenville Cemetery. Matthew Duffie, Bruce Hood, Michael Koon and Scott Eyth will serve as Pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Friends and family may also call at the residence of Randy and Sheila Koon following the service.



