Peggy Mundy
Williston - Funeral services for Peggy Louise Mundy, 81, of Williston, SC will be held at eleven a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with the Reverend James Parker officiating; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday and other times at the home of her son Travis and Marci. Peggy passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Born in Aiken County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Richard Fabian Mundy and Suzie Louise Beck Mundy. She retired as an operator at SRS. Peggy had a big heart with a gracious laugh and huge smile for everyone. She always put her family and friends before herself; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Travis and Marci Gavin of Windsor; her grandchildren Carrie Starke, Ever Adore, Julian Gavin, Fabian Gavin, Sabrina Gavin, Heather Holder, Beth Gavin, and Brian Gavin, Eric Melton, and Brandi Galloway; 18 great grandchildren; niece Sherry Green; nephew Ricky Mundy, and her life-long sister and friend Jane Richardson.
She was preceded in death by 3 children Scott Gavin, Brian Gavin, and Holly Gavin and her brother Vernon Mundy.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nurses and staff of Encompass Hospice who so graciously took care of Mrs. Peggy. Thank you to the nurses Nate Dubose, Corrina Bacon, Jen McGee, Aija "Asia" Moorman, Regan Palfreyman, Todd Wilcock, Teresa Brenchley, Sheryl Flanery, Charles Sanders, Kaitlyn Thorn; Home Health Aide Rachel Enlow and Department of Labor Case Worker Sarah Kirkland.
Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020