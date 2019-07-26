Peter Drummings
AIKEN - Mr. Peter Edward Drummings, 60, of 1500 Edgefield Hwy, entered into rest July 25, 2019 in Lexington Medical Center, Lexington, SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Drummings was a member of Shaws Creek Baptist Church in Trenton and a 1976 graduate of Aiken High School.
Survivors include two sons, LaDrey Drummings, Aiken & Demikels Cooper, Augusta; step daughter, Tijuana (Mike) Carolina, Aiken; six sisters, Rosa Mae Johnson, Augusta, Dorothy Forest, Johnston, Ruby Jean (Anthony) Simmons, Teresa (Rufus) Bell, Selma Sullivan, and Velma Drummings all of Aiken; five brothers, Eugene (Barbara) Dobbs, Oscar (Eliza) Drummings Jr, Eddie Drummings all of Aiken, Sonny Mathis, Augusta, and Michael (Vickie) Drummings, San Antonio, TX; 5 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives/
