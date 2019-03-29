Philip Merry, Sr.
Aiken - Philip Robinson Merry, Sr. died on March 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Philip Robinson Merry, Jr. (Amy), two grandchildren, Philip Robinson Merry III and Elizabeth Greer Merry of Aiken, sister, Anne Merry Bell (Dennis) of Augusta, and many other loving family members.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. George Muir officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 29, 2019