Phillip Avery Price

NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Phillip Avery Price, 56, of North Augusta, (formerly of Aiken) entered into rest September 14, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be announced.

Mr. Price was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, GA.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashford Price, Graniteville; two sons, Gavin Price & Spencer Price both of Aiken; two sisters, Dina (Archie) Doe, Sicklerville, NJ & Cynthia (Carlyon) Scott, Windsor; one brother, Michael (Patrice Sue) Price, Colorado Springs, CO; 7 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store