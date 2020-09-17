Phillip Avery Price
NORTH AUGUSTA - Mr. Phillip Avery Price, 56, of North Augusta, (formerly of Aiken) entered into rest September 14, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be announced.
Mr. Price was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, GA.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashford Price, Graniteville; two sons, Gavin Price & Spencer Price both of Aiken; two sisters, Dina (Archie) Doe, Sicklerville, NJ & Cynthia (Carlyon) Scott, Windsor; one brother, Michael (Patrice Sue) Price, Colorado Springs, CO; 7 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.