Phillip Trombley
Phillip Trombley
AIKEN - Mr. Phillip Allen Trombley, 85, beloved husband of Lucy Ann Trombley, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Alan Quarles officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a mask will be required at the service.
Born in the upper peninsula of Michigan, Mr. Trombley was a son of the late Heck and Lucille Trombley.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Trombley is survived by a brother, Edward Trombley; children, Michael Trombley, Paul Trombley, Douglas Maxam, Chad Maxam, Corina Burckel, Brandi Tackett, Tania Irwin and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC.,
924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 PM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
OCT
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
